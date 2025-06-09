USACE interviews with Global News

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Jeffrey Palazzini, USACE commander of the emergency field office, Palisades, interviews with Global News, June 13, in the Pacific Palisades, California. USACE is supporting survivors of the January 7, 2025, Los Angeles wildfires in coordination with local, state, and federal partners, including FEMA. USACE photo by Melanie Peterson.