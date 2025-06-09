Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Debris removal in the Pacific Palisades [Image 3 of 6]

    Debris removal in the Pacific Palisades

    PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Debris removal, June 13 in the Pacific Palisades, California. USACE is supporting survivors of the January 7, 2025, Los Angeles wildfires in coordination with local, state, and federal partners, including FEMA. USACE photo by Melanie Peterson.

