Debris removal in the Pacific Palisades, June 13. USACE is supporting survivors of the January 7, 2025, Los Angeles wildfires in coordination with local, state, and federal partners, including FEMA. USACE photo by Melanie Peterson.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2025 18:07
|Photo ID:
|9123817
|VIRIN:
|250613-A-AB038-1085
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.92 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
