    CLB-22 Change of Command [Image 8 of 9]

    CLB-22 Change of Command

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Labrador 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 22, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, stand in formation during the CLB-22 change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 18, 2024. The change of command ceremony symbolizes the passing of authority and responsibility from the outgoing to the incoming commanding officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Labrador)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.19.2025 17:33
    Photo ID: 9123806
    VIRIN: 250618-M-MF727-1052
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 12.13 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, CLB-22 Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Jack Labrador, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2nd MLG
    26MEU
    Camp Lejeune
    Change of Command
    SPMAGTF-ACM

