U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Anthony Ansley, the outgoing commanding officer of Combat Logistics Battalion 22, Combat Logistics Regiment 27 gives remarks during the CLB-22 change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 18, 2024. The change of command ceremony symbolizes the passing of authority and responsibility from the outgoing to the incoming commanding officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Labrador)