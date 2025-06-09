CLB-22 Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ben Reid, the commanding officer of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Alert Contingency MAGTF (SPMAGTF-ACM) and a native of Washington, gives remarks during the Combat Logistics Battalion 22, Combat Logistics Regiment 27 change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 18, 2024. The change of command ceremony symbolizes the passing of authority and responsibility from the outgoing to the incoming commanding officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Labrador)