CLB-22 Change of Command

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Anthony Ansley, the outgoing commanding officer of Combat Logistics Battalion 22, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, and a native of Florida, left, and Lt. Col. Colter J. Bahlau, the oncoming commanding officer of CLB-22, and a native of Michigan, salute Marines performing a pass in review during the CLB-22, CLR-27 change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 18, 2024. The change of command ceremony symbolizes the passing of authority and responsibility from the outgoing to the incoming commanding officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Labrador)