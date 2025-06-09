Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C. [Image 23 of 26]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Toscano 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    U.S. service members with the Joint Armed Forces Color Guard await instruction to begin the opening ceremony to present the national colors before the FIFA Club World Cup match between Juventus and Al Ain on Audi Field, Washington, D.C., June 18, 2025. The Color Guard was invited to present the American flag during the national anthem ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Toscano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.19.2025 14:50
    Photo ID: 9123729
    VIRIN: 250618-A-OT114-1031
    Resolution: 4975x7462
    Size: 12.58 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C. [Image 26 of 26], by SSG Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    World Cup
    FIFA
    Featurehighlight
    StrongerTogether
    armynewswire
    FIFA Club World Cup

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download