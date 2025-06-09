Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C. [Image 19 of 26]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Toscano 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    Tech. Sgt. Adam Von Almen, a vocalist assigned to the United States Air Force Band Singing Sergeants, sings the national anthem on Audi Field, Washington D.C., June 18, 2025. The Color Guard was invited to present the American flag during the national anthem ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Toscano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.19.2025 14:51
    Photo ID: 9123725
    VIRIN: 250618-A-OT114-1026
    Resolution: 4816x7224
    Size: 13.52 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C. [Image 26 of 26], by SSG Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.
    Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    World Cup
    FIFA
    Featurehighlight
    StrongerTogether
    armynewswire
    FIFA Club World Cup

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download