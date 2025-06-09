Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.

U.S. service members with the Joint Armed Forces Color Guard await instruction to begin the opening ceremony to present the national colors before the FIFA Club World Cup match between Juventus and Al Ain on Audi Field, Washington, D.C., June 18, 2025. The Color Guard was invited to present the American flag during the national anthem ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Toscano)
|06.18.2025
|06.19.2025 14:51
|9123727
|250618-A-OT114-1029
|7728x5152
|15.02 MB
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|1
|0
