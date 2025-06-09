Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Opens FIFA Match in D.C.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tech. Sgt. Adam Von Almen, a vocalist assigned to the United States Air Force Band Singing Sergeants, awaits instructions to begin the opening ceremony to present the national colors before the FIFA Club World Cup match between Juventus FC and Al Ain FC at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., June 18, 2025. The Color Guard was invited to present the American flag during the national anthem ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Toscano)