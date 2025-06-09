Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maine Army National Guard Engineers Build Communities while Building Readiness [Image 4 of 5]

    Maine Army National Guard Engineers Build Communities while Building Readiness

    UNITED STATES

    06.08.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Frost 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Maine National Guard

    Heather Kerner and Jason Bellner, residents of Canaan, Maine, discuss the renovations taking place at the Lake George Regional Park visitors center near Skowhegan, Maine, with Sgt. 1st Class David Clendennin, 3rd Platoon Sgt. for the 262nd Engineer Company, during Community Day June 8, 2025. Although the park remains closed to visitors while construction, which is part of a Maine Army National Guard innovative readiness training project, is ongoing, the unit hosted a "community day" and opened the project site to members of the surrounding communities and local media outlets to view the progress.

    Maine Army National Guard Engineers Build Communities while Building Readiness

