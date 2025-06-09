Maine Army National Guard Engineers Build Communities while Building Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Heather Kerner and Jason Bellner, residents of Canaan, Maine, discuss the renovations taking place at the Lake George Regional Park visitors center near Skowhegan, Maine, with Sgt. 1st Class David Clendennin, 3rd Platoon Sgt. for the 262nd Engineer Company, during Community Day June 8, 2025. Although the park remains closed to visitors while construction, which is part of a Maine Army National Guard innovative readiness training project, is ongoing, the unit hosted a "community day" and opened the project site to members of the surrounding communities and local media outlets to view the progress.