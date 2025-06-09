Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maine Army National Guard Engineers Build Communities while Building Readiness [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Maine Army National Guard Engineers Build Communities while Building Readiness

    UNITED STATES

    06.08.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Frost 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Maine National Guard

    Sgt. Robert Sanders (left), and Staff Sgt. Brian Griffin, both of 3rd Platoon, 262nd Engineer Company, Maine Army National Guard, hang sheetrock at the new visitor center at Lake George Regional Park near Skowhegan while Christian Harsa, a broadcaster with a Maine media outlet out of Bangor, looks on June 8, 2025. Although the site is currently closed to the public during the construction phase, the unit hosted a community day June 8, inviting local citizens of the surrounding areas and local media entities to tour the progress.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.19.2025 11:25
    Photo ID: 9123621
    VIRIN: 250608-Z-OM689-2001
    Resolution: 3526x5137
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maine Army National Guard Engineers Build Communities while Building Readiness [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Richard Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maine Army National Guard Engineers Build Communities while Building Readiness
    Maine Army National Guard Engineers Build Communities while Building Readiness
    Maine Army National Guard Engineers Build Communities while Building Readiness
    Maine Army National Guard Engineers Build Communities while Building Readiness
    Maine Army National Guard Engineers Build Communities while Building Readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Maine Army National Guard Engineers Build Communities while Building Readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download