Maine Army National Guard Engineers Build Communities while Building Readiness

Sgt. Robert Sanders (left), and Staff Sgt. Brian Griffin, both of 3rd Platoon, 262nd Engineer Company, Maine Army National Guard, hang sheetrock at the new visitor center at Lake George Regional Park near Skowhegan while Christian Harsa, a broadcaster with a Maine media outlet out of Bangor, looks on June 8, 2025. Although the site is currently closed to the public during the construction phase, the unit hosted a community day June 8, inviting local citizens of the surrounding areas and local media entities to tour the progress.