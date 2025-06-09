Spc. Zenon Mineo (left) and Sgt. Josh Cabral, both of the Maine Army National Guard’s 185th Engineer Support Company, frame up a roof support for the Lake George Regional Park’s visitor center near Skowhegan, Maine, June 8, 2025. The engineers are working on the site as part of the Maine National Guard's innovative readiness training program, which provides hands-on training for the Soldiers while serving the needs of local communities.
Maine Army National Guard Engineers Build Communities while Building Readiness
