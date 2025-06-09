Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maine Army National Guard Engineers Build Communities while Building Readiness [Image 1 of 5]

    Maine Army National Guard Engineers Build Communities while Building Readiness

    UNITED STATES

    06.08.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Frost 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Maine National Guard

    Spc. Zenon Mineo (left) and Sgt. Josh Cabral, both of the Maine Army National Guard’s 185th Engineer Support Company, frame up a roof support for the Lake George Regional Park’s visitor center near Skowhegan, Maine, June 8, 2025. The engineers are working on the site as part of the Maine National Guard's innovative readiness training program, which provides hands-on training for the Soldiers while serving the needs of local communities.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.19.2025 11:23
    Photo ID: 9123609
    VIRIN: 250608-Z-OM689-1002
    Resolution: 3065x4064
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Maine Army National Guard Engineers Build Communities while Building Readiness [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Richard Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Maine Army National Guard
    Innovative Readiness Training project
    Innovative Readines Training

