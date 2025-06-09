Maine Army National Guard Engineers Build Communities while Building Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Clyde Carr of the 185th Engineer Company dumps his carry of old fill at a construction site at the old Great Northern Paper Company in East Millinocket, Maine, June 9, 2025. The unit is spending their annual training doing site improvements as part of an innovative readiness training project, a collaboration between the Maine National Guard and the town of East Millinocket.