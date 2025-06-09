Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maine Army National Guard Engineers Build Communities while Building Readiness [Image 2 of 5]

    Maine Army National Guard Engineers Build Communities while Building Readiness

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Frost 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Maine National Guard

    Spc. Clyde Carr of the 185th Engineer Company dumps his carry of old fill at a construction site at the old Great Northern Paper Company in East Millinocket, Maine, June 9, 2025. The unit is spending their annual training doing site improvements as part of an innovative readiness training project, a collaboration between the Maine National Guard and the town of East Millinocket.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.19.2025 11:26
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Maine Army National Guard
    Innovative Readiness Training project
    Innovative Readines Training

