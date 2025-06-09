Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecticut Guard and Uruguayan Air Force Strengthen Partnership [Image 4 of 4]

    Connecticut Guard and Uruguayan Air Force Strengthen Partnership

    MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    Connecticut National Guard leadership and Uruguayan Air Force leadership are shown together at General Cesáreo L. Berisso Air Base, Canelones, Uruguay, May 22, 2025. The visit marked a continued effort to strengthen military relationships through shared dialogue, collaboration, and engagement in regional security initiatives. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Location: MONTEVIDEO, UY
    This work, Connecticut Guard and Uruguayan Air Force Strengthen Partnership [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Emme Drummond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ConnecticutNationalGuard #SPP #AirNationalGuard #ArmyNationalGuard

