Connecticut Guard and Uruguayan Air Force Strengthen Partnership

Connecticut National Guard leadership and Uruguayan Air Force leadership are shown together at General Cesáreo L. Berisso Air Base, Canelones, Uruguay, May 22, 2025. The visit marked a continued effort to strengthen military relationships through shared dialogue, collaboration, and engagement in regional security initiatives. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 23:07
|Photo ID:
|9123235
|VIRIN:
|250522-Z-FH878-1013
|Resolution:
|5436x3617
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|MONTEVIDEO, UY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
