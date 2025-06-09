Connecticut Guard and Uruguayan Air Force Strengthen Partnership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Connecticut National Guard leadership and Uruguayan Air Force leadership are shown together at General Cesáreo L. Berisso Air Base, Canelones, Uruguay, May 22, 2025. The visit marked a continued effort to strengthen military relationships through shared dialogue, collaboration, and engagement in regional security initiatives. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond)