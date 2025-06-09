The Uruguayan Air Force band is shown performing at an asado at General Cesáreo L. Berisso Air Base, Canelones, Uruguay, May 22, 2025. Asados are traditional Uruguayan barbecues that serve as a cultural cornerstone, bringing people together to share food, music, and camaraderie. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 23:07
|Photo ID:
|9123234
|VIRIN:
|250522-Z-FH878-1009
|Resolution:
|5270x3506
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|MONTEVIDEO, UY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Connecticut Guard and Uruguayan Air Force Strengthen Partnership [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Emme Drummond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.