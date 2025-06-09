Connecticut Guard and Uruguayan Air Force Strengthen Partnership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Uruguayan Air Force band is shown performing at an asado at General Cesáreo L. Berisso Air Base, Canelones, Uruguay, May 22, 2025. Asados are traditional Uruguayan barbecues that serve as a cultural cornerstone, bringing people together to share food, music, and camaraderie. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond)