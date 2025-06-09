Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecticut Guard and Uruguayan Air Force Strengthen Partnership [Image 1 of 4]

    Connecticut Guard and Uruguayan Air Force Strengthen Partnership

    MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Thomas Olander, the Connecticut National Guard Chief of Staff, Air, shakes hands with members of the Uruguayan Air Force at General Cesáreo L. Berisso Air Base, Canelones, Uruguay, May 22, 2025. General Cesáreo L. Berisso Air Base, which shares its runways with Carrasco International Airport, serves as a key hub for Uruguay’s air operations and international military engagements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond)

    This work, Connecticut Guard and Uruguayan Air Force Strengthen Partnership [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Emme Drummond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ConnecticutNationalGuard #SPP #AirNationalGuard #ArmyNationalGuard

