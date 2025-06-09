Connecticut Guard and Uruguayan Air Force Strengthen Partnership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Thomas Olander, the Connecticut National Guard Chief of Staff, Air, shakes hands with members of the Uruguayan Air Force at General Cesáreo L. Berisso Air Base, Canelones, Uruguay, May 22, 2025. General Cesáreo L. Berisso Air Base, which shares its runways with Carrasco International Airport, serves as a key hub for Uruguay’s air operations and international military engagements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond)