Connecticut Guard and Uruguayan Air Force Strengthen Partnership

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Francis. J. Evon, Jr., the Adjutant General of the Connecticut National Guard, and Uruguayan Air Force Col. Sebastián Langone Corrado, Director of the Maintenance Service, are shown next to an aircraft at General Cesáreo L. Berisso Air Base, Canelones, Uruguay, May 22, 2025. Their discussion focused on aircraft maintenance capabilities, logistics, and shared approaches to sustaining operational readiness across both air forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond)