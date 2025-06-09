Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecticut Guard and Uruguayan Air Force Strengthen Partnership [Image 2 of 4]

    Connecticut Guard and Uruguayan Air Force Strengthen Partnership

    MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Francis. J. Evon, Jr., the Adjutant General of the Connecticut National Guard, and Uruguayan Air Force Col. Sebastián Langone Corrado, Director of the Maintenance Service, are shown next to an aircraft at General Cesáreo L. Berisso Air Base, Canelones, Uruguay, May 22, 2025. Their discussion focused on aircraft maintenance capabilities, logistics, and shared approaches to sustaining operational readiness across both air forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond)

