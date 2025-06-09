Guam Homeschool Association tours USS Emory S. Land

POLARIS POINT (June 13, 2025) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Yanfernan Lopez, second from right, discusses the medical capabilities of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) with students and parents from Guam Homeschool Association during a tour of the ship, June 13, 2025. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 21:37
|Photo ID:
|9123131
|VIRIN:
|250613-N-OJ012-1204
|Resolution:
|3818x2148
|Size:
|929.88 KB
|Location:
|POLARIS POINT, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
