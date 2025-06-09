Guam Homeschool Association tours USS Emory S. Land

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

POLARIS POINT (June 13, 2025) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Yanfernan Lopez, second from right, discusses the medical capabilities of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) with students and parents from Guam Homeschool Association during a tour of the ship, June 13, 2025. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)