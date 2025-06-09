Guam Homeschool Association tours USS Emory S. Land

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

POLARIS POINT (June 13, 2025) – Machinery Repairman 1st Class Michael Christensen, second from left, discusses the repair capabilities of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) with students from Guam Homeschool Association during a tour of the ship, June 13, 2025. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)