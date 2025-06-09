POLARIS POINT (June 13, 2025) – Machinery Repairman 1st Class Michael Christensen, second from left, discusses the repair capabilities of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) with students from Guam Homeschool Association during a tour of the ship, June 13, 2025. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 21:37
|Photo ID:
|9123132
|VIRIN:
|250613-N-OJ012-1332
|Resolution:
|4025x2264
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|POLARIS POINT, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guam Homeschool Association tours USS Emory S. Land [Image 9 of 9], by SA Mario Reyes Villatoro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.