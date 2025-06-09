Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam Homeschool Association tours USS Emory S. Land [Image 3 of 9]

    Guam Homeschool Association tours USS Emory S. Land

    POLARIS POINT, GUAM

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ian Zagrocki 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    POLARIS POINT (June 13, 2025) – Quartermaster 2nd Class Onika Wade-Donawa, left, discusses the capabilities of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land’s (AS 39) bridge with students from Guam Homeschool Association during a tour of the ship, June 13, 2025. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Zagrocki)

    tour
    capabilities
    Emory S. Land
    Guam Homeschool Association

