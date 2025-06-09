POLARIS POINT (June 13, 2025) – Quartermaster 2nd Class Onika Wade-Donawa, left, discusses the capabilities of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land’s (AS 39) bridge with students from Guam Homeschool Association during a tour of the ship, June 13, 2025. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Zagrocki)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 21:37
|Photo ID:
|9123126
|VIRIN:
|250613-N-CE703-1155
|Resolution:
|4349x2446
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|POLARIS POINT, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guam Homeschool Association tours USS Emory S. Land [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Ian Zagrocki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.