    Guam Homeschool Association tours USS Emory S. Land

    Guam Homeschool Association tours USS Emory S. Land

    POLARIS POINT, GUAM

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ian Zagrocki 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    POLARIS POINT (June 13, 2025) – Damage Controlman 1st Class James Robinson, left, instructs students from Guam Homeschool Association on how to use a firehose during a tour of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), June 13, 2025. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Zagrocki)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guam Homeschool Association tours USS Emory S. Land [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Ian Zagrocki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

