1st MLG Commanding General Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel, outgoing commanding general, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks to the audience during a change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 18, 2025. The change of command ceremony formally transferred responsibilities from Niebel to Brig. Gen. Omar J. Randall, incoming commanding general, 1st MLG, after two years of honorable service with 1st MLG. More than 8,000 Marines and Sailors of various occupational specialties comprise the 1st MLG, accomplishing the six functions of logistics: supply, maintenance, transportation, general engineering, health services, and services, in support of the I MEF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mary Torres)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 18:46
|Photo ID:
|9122966
|VIRIN:
|250618-M-HP122-1691
|Resolution:
|7347x4900
|Size:
|21.45 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
