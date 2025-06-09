Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st MLG Commanding General Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 18]

    1st MLG Commanding General Change of Command Ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Mary Torres 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, carry the colors while conducting a pass in review during a change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 18, 2025. The change of command ceremony formally transferred responsibilities from Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel, outgoing commanding general, 1st MLG, to Brig. Gen. Omar J. Randall, incoming commanding general, 1st MLG, after two years of honorable service with 1st MLG. More than 8,000 Marines and Sailors of various occupational specialties comprise the 1st MLG, accomplishing the six functions of logistics: supply, maintenance, transportation, general engineering, health services, and services, in support of the I MEF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mary Torres)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 18:55
    Photo ID: 9122962
    VIRIN: 250618-M-HP122-1972
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 22.3 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, 1st MLG Commanding General Change of Command Ceremony [Image 18 of 18], by Sgt Mary Torres, identified by DVIDS

    Ceremony
    Commanding General
    USNORTHCOM
    Marines
    Change of Command
    1stMLG

