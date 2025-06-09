1st MLG Commanding General Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Capt. John Logan, a chaplain with 1st Marine Logistics Group, gives the invocation during a change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 18, 2025. The change of command ceremony formally transferred responsibilities from Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel, outgoing commanding general, 1st MLG, to Brig. Gen. Omar J. Randall, incoming commanding general, 1st MLG, after two years of honorable service with 1st MLG. More than 8,000 Marines and Sailors of various occupational specialties comprise the 1st MLG, accomplishing the six functions of logistics: supply, maintenance, transportation, general engineering, health services, and services, in support of the I Marine Expeditionary Force (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mary Torres).