1st MLG Commanding General Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Omar J. Randall, left, incoming commanding general, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, receives the colors from Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel, outgoing commanding general, 1st MLG, during a change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 18, 2025. The change of command ceremony formally transferred responsibilities from Niebel to Randall, after two years of honorable service with 1st MLG. More than 8,000 Marines and Sailors of various occupational specialties comprise the 1st MLG, accomplishing the six functions of logistics: supply, maintenance, transportation, general engineering, health services, and services, in support of the I MEF (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mary Torres).