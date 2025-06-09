90th Comptroller Squadron change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Danielle Mrla (center) accepts the guidon from 90th Missile Wing Commander and presiding officer Col. Terrance Holmes (left), thus assuming the role as the new commander of the 90th Comptroller Squadron during the 90 CPTS’ change of command at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, June 16, 2025. The ceremonial handoff of the guidon symbolizes the transfer of authority, responsibility, and leadership to Maj. Mrla as she takes command of the 90 CPTS. A change of command is a military tradition that signifies the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)