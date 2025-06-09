90th Comptroller Squadron change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

90th Comptroller Squadron Commander Maj. Danielle Mrla gives her initial remarks after assuming command of the 90 CPTS during the 90 CPTS’ change of command at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, June 16, 2025. A change of command is a military tradition that signifies the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)