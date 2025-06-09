90th Comptroller Squadron change of command

90th Comptroller Squadron Commander Maj. Danielle Mrla gives her initial remarks after assuming command of the 90 CPTS during the 90 CPTS’ change of command at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, June 16, 2025. A change of command is a military tradition that signifies the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)
Date Taken:
|06.16.2025
Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 15:51
Photo ID:
|9122466
VIRIN:
|250616-F-HE787-1099
Resolution:
|2960x2114
Size:
|459.21 KB
Location:
|F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
