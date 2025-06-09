Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    90th Comptroller Squadron change of command [Image 13 of 13]

    90th Comptroller Squadron change of command

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond 

    90th Missile Wing

    90th Comptroller Squadron Commander Maj. Danielle Mrla gives her initial remarks after assuming command of the 90 CPTS during the 90 CPTS’ change of command at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, June 16, 2025. A change of command is a military tradition that signifies the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 15:51
    Photo ID: 9122466
    VIRIN: 250616-F-HE787-1099
    Resolution: 2960x2114
    Size: 459.21 KB
    Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 90th Comptroller Squadron change of command [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USSTRATCOM
    USAF
    FE Warren AFB
    AFGSC
    90th Missile Wing
    20th Air Force

