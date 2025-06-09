90th Comptroller Squadron change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Outgoing 90th Comptroller Squadron Commander Lt. Col. Elizabeth Dale (center) passes the guidon to 90th Missile Wing Commander and presiding officer Col. Terrance Holmes (left) symbolizing Dale’s relinquishing of command of the 90 CPTS during the 90 CPTS’ change of command at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, June 16, 2025. A change of command is a military tradition that signifies the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)