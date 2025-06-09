USACE, City of Inglewood solidify water infrastructure partnership with Section 219 agreement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Andrew Baker, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District, left, and Inglewood Mayor James Butts Jr. sign a Section 219 project agreement June 13 at Inglewood City Hall in Inglewood, California. The agreement supports the design and construction of the Morningside Reservoir, aimed at improving emergency and fire water storage capacity.