USACE, City of Inglewood solidify water infrastructure partnership with Section 219 agreement

Col. Andrew Baker, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District, right, speaks with Tony Olmos, with the City of Inglewood, during a site tour of the future Morningside Reservoir following the signing of a Section 219 Program project agreement between the LA District and the City of Inglewood. The project aims to increase the reliability of the city’s emergency water supply.