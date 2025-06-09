Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE, City of Inglewood solidify water infrastructure partnership with Section 219 agreement [Image 2 of 4]

    USACE, City of Inglewood solidify water infrastructure partnership with Section 219 agreement

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Stephen Baack 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Col. Andrew Baker, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District, right, speaks with Tony Olmos, with the City of Inglewood, during a site tour of the future Morningside Reservoir following the signing of a Section 219 Program project agreement between the LA District and the City of Inglewood. The project aims to increase the reliability of the city’s emergency water supply.

    USACE, City of Inglewood solidify water infrastructure partnership with Section 219 agreement

