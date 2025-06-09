Col. Andrew Baker, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District commander, right, delivers remarks during a Section 219 Program project agreement signing ceremony June 13 in Inglewood, California. Baker emphasized the importance of USACE’s long-standing partnership with the city and the shared commitment to resilient infrastructure.
USACE, City of Inglewood solidify water infrastructure partnership with Section 219 agreement
