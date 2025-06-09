Master Sgt. Joseph Giles, left, Staff Sgt. Caleb Jimenez, center, and Airman 1st Class Vanessa Alvarez pose for a photo at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, June 17, 2025. Alvarez replaced a tire for the first time during on-the-job training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 12:38
|Photo ID:
|9121587
|VIRIN:
|250617-Z-BF827-2006
|Resolution:
|3122x2081
|Size:
|413.42 KB
|Location:
|SAINT JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C130H Wheel and Tire Replacement [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Marcelo Arias, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.