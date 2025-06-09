C130H Wheel and Tire Replacement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Caleb Jimenez, a crew chief assigned to the 139th Maintenance Group, greases a part in preparation for a tire replacement on a C-130H Hercules aircraft at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, June 17, 2025. C-130H tires have wear limits that require crew chiefs to replace them when necessary. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)