Staff Sgt. Caleb Jimenez, a crew chief assigned to the 139th Maintenance Group, greases a part in preparation for a tire replacement on a C-130H Hercules aircraft at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, June 17, 2025. C-130H tires have wear limits that require crew chiefs to replace them when necessary. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 12:38
|Photo ID:
|9121586
|VIRIN:
|250617-Z-BF827-2001
|Resolution:
|3270x4905
|Size:
|456.79 KB
|Location:
|SAINT JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C130H Wheel and Tire Replacement [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Marcelo Arias, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.