    C130H Wheel and Tire Replacement [Image 4 of 7]

    C130H Wheel and Tire Replacement

    SAINT JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Master Sgt. Joseph Giles, left, and Staff Sgt. Caleb Jimenez, center, hold a new tire as Airman 1st Class Vanessa Alvarez torques a fastener on a C-130H Hercules aircraft at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, June 17, 2025. Alvarez completed her first tire replacement during on-the-job training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 12:38
    Photo ID: 9121583
    VIRIN: 250617-Z-BF827-2004
    Resolution: 3251x2167
    Size: 453.77 KB
    Location: SAINT JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    This work, C130H Wheel and Tire Replacement [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Marcelo Arias, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C130H
    MOANG
    139 AW

