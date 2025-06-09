C130H Wheel and Tire Replacement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Caleb Jimenez, right, and Airman 1st Class Vanessa Alvarez, 139th Maintenance Group crew chiefs, replace a tire on a C-130H Hercules aircraft at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, June 17, 2025. Alvarez, who is undergoing on-the-job training, replaced a tire for the first time during the maintenance. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)