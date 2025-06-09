Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-130H Hercules Engine Running Crew Change [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    C-130H Hercules Engine Running Crew Change

    SAINT JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias 

    139th Airlift Wing

    A C-130H Hercules aircraft takes off at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, June 17, 2025. The mission involved an engine running crew change, a method used to rapidly load or unload cargo and personnel while the engines remain running. This technique reduces ground time, helping to protect the aircraft and crew from potential threats or mechanical delays, particularly in austere environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 12:35
    Photo ID: 9121554
    VIRIN: 250617-Z-BF827-1007
    Resolution: 4603x3069
    Size: 466.85 KB
    Location: SAINT JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130H Hercules Engine Running Crew Change [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Marcelo Arias, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C-130H Hercules Engine Running Crew Change
    C-130H Hercules Engine Running Crew Change
    C-130H Hercules Engine Running Crew Change
    C-130H Hercules Engine Running Crew Change
    C-130H Hercules Engine Running Crew Change
    C-130H Hercules Engine Running Crew Change
    C-130H Hercules Engine Running Crew Change
    C-130H Hercules Engine Running Crew Change

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C130H
    MOANG
    139 AW
    ERCC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download