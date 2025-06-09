A C-130H Hercules aircraft is towed at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, June 17, 2025. The aircraft are moved around the airfield by crew chiefs for routine maintenance and mission requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 12:35
|Photo ID:
|9121552
|VIRIN:
|250617-Z-BF827-1002
|Resolution:
|4155x2770
|Size:
|449.71 KB
|Location:
|SAINT JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C-130H Hercules Engine Running Crew Change [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Marcelo Arias, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.