C-130H Hercules Engine Running Crew Change

A loadmaster assigned to the 139th Operations Group, opens the crew door on a C-130H Hercules aircraft during an engine running crew change at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, June 17, 2025. The mission involved an engine running crew change, a method used to rapidly load or unload cargo and personnel while the engines remain running. This technique reduces ground time, helping to protect the aircraft and crew from potential threats or mechanical delays, particularly in austere environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)