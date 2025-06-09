C-130H Hercules Engine Running Crew Change

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A C-130H Hercules aircraft takes off at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, June 17, 2025. The mission involved an engine running crew change, a method used to rapidly load or unload cargo and personnel while the engines remain running. This technique reduces ground time, helping to protect the aircraft and crew from potential threats or mechanical delays, particularly in austere environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)