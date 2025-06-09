39th CPTS conducts Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Raymond Leinenbach, 39th Comptroller Squadron outgoing commander, relinquishes the unit guidon to Col. Albert Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 18, 2025. The 39th CPTS enables the wing’s mission through first class financial customer service and on-demand decision analytics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cydnie Baker)