39th CPTS conducts Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing honor guard present the colors during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 18, 2025. The 39th CPTS enables the wing’s mission through first class financial customer service and on-demand decision analytics (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cydnie Baker)