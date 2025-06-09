U.S. Air Force Maj. Jimmy Padilla, 39th Comptroller Squadron incoming commander salutes Col. Albert Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 18, 2025. The 39th CPTS enables the wing’s mission through first class financial customer service and on-demand decision analytics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cydnie Baker)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 08:06
|Photo ID:
|9120647
|VIRIN:
|250618-F-IY107-1109
|Resolution:
|1824x2741
|Size:
|839.66 KB
|Location:
|TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th CPTS conducts Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Cydnie Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.