    39th CPTS conducts Change of Command [Image 3 of 6]

    39th CPTS conducts Change of Command

    TURKEY

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cydnie Baker 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Jimmy Padilla, 39th Comptroller Squadron incoming commander, renders the first salute during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 18, 2025. The 39th CPTS enables the wing’s mission through first class financial customer service and on-demand decision analytics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cydnie Baker)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    This work, 39th CPTS conducts Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Cydnie Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing

