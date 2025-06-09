731st AMS Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Lucas Berreckman, outgoing 731st Air Mobility Squadron commander, renders his final salute during a Change of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 18, 2025. The Change of Command ceremony is deeply rooted in military history dating back to the 18th century during the reign of King Fredrick the Great of Prussia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)