    731st AMS Change of Command [Image 7 of 7]

    731st AMS Change of Command

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Lucas Berreckman, outgoing 731st Air Mobility Squadron commander, renders his final salute during a Change of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 18, 2025. The Change of Command ceremony is deeply rooted in military history dating back to the 18th century during the reign of King Fredrick the Great of Prussia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 02:53
    Photo ID: 9120451
    VIRIN: 250618-F-TU760-1021
    Resolution: 5336x3557
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Osan Air Base, Pacific Air Forces, Change of Command, 731st Air Mobility Squadron, 731 AMS

