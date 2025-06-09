731st AMS Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Lucas Berreckman, outgoing 731st Air Mobility Squadron commander, delivers farewell remarks during a Change of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 18, 2025. The 731st AMS is responsible for managing all air freight cargo for the U.S. Forces Korea, supporting U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, U.S. Transportation Command, Combined Forces Command, and the United Nations Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)