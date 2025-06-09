731st AMS Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Lucas Berreckman, right, outgoing 731st Air Mobility Squadron commander, right, receives the Meritorious Service Medal from Col. Trigg Randall, left, 515th Air Mobility Operations Group commander, during a Change of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 18, 2025. Berreckman earned the Meritorious Service Medal for his exceptional leadership as commander of the 731st Air Mobility Squadron, where he directed joint logistics efforts during an urgent air defense artillery battalion deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)