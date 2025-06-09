731st AMS Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Diana Halferty, incoming 731st Air Mobility Squadron commander, renders her first salute during a Change of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 18, 2025. Prior to this assignment, Halferty led a team of 26 officers, enlisted members, and civilians responsible for command and control of AMC airlift missions across 71 global aerial ports. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)