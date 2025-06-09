Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025 [Image 4 of 4]

    Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

    PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Eric Skaggs, 165th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, speaks with a member of the French Police during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 17, 2025. Interactions with host nation security partners during international events reinforce strong bilateral relationships and demonstrate the shared commitment to safety, cooperation and enduring alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 01:53
    Photo ID: 9120410
    VIRIN: 250617-F-BK945-2046
    Resolution: 7326x4884
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: PARIS, PARIS, FR
    This work, Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Stronger Together
    Fight to win
    Paris Airshow 2025

