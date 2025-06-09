Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Eric Skaggs, 165th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, speaks with a member of the French Police during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 17, 2025. Interactions with host nation security partners during international events reinforce strong bilateral relationships and demonstrate the shared commitment to safety, cooperation and enduring alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)